Canton man faces attempted murder charge in drive-by shooting

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – A 23-year-old city man is accused of injuring two Columbus residents in a drive-by shooting in Canton.

Gregory Michael Marciano is being held at the Stark County Jail on charges of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, and two counts of felonious assault.

The suspect, who was driving a car, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who were standing outside at 12:03 a.m. Sunday at 12th Street NE and Gibbs Avenue NE, according to a police report.

Police involved in shooting: 'I'm worried': Neighbor of man shot, killed by Canton police reported fighting in 911 call

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say. One was transported to Aultman Hospital and the other to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital. The suspect fled the scene.

Police arrested Marciano hours later at his residence in the 1300 block of Rowland Ave NE. Authorities have no motive at this time.

Marciano is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Canton Municipal Court Tuesday.

Shooting in Canton: Police investigating shooting at Nimisilla Park

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Gregory Michael Marciano charged with attempted murder in shooting