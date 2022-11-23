Canton man facing attempted murder charges, accused of shooting at 3 people

CANTON ‒ A city man is facing 12 charges, including attempted murder, after he was accused of shooting at three people earlier this month.

A Stark County grand jury indicted Jermaine A. Thompson, 47, on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of felony assault, felony charges of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance.

According to Canton police reports, Thompson fired at three people, including a 16-year-old, in the street in front of his home around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 2100 block of Seventh Street NE. Police did not indicate what prompted Thompson to fire the gun.

Police said Thompson then ditched the gun.

During the investigation, Thompson tried to leave in his vehicle to avoid being detained by police and disobeyed police orders by keeping his hands under his body while officers were handcuffing him, the report said.

Police said Thompson spat on an officer and kicked multiple officers during the arrest and booking process.

Thompson has pleaded not guilty in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin Farmer. Bond was set at $150,000.

