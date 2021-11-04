Canton man found dead in backyard with single gunshot wound, police say

Canton police are investigating the city's seventh homicide after a man was found dead in a yard a block away from his home Wednesday, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said.

Brown said police received a call at 6:45 p.m. and found Michael Winston lying dead in the backyard of a Richard Circle home. A gunshot wound was found below his stomach in the groin area, Brown added.

Investigators followed a trail of blood to Winston's residence in the 200 block of Sherwood Drive where they found a 9 mm bullet hole near the front door. Police believe this is where Winston was shot, Brown said.

Winston then proceeded to run into his backyard, went through a gate and kept running until he fell down. Brown said he isn't sure if Winston was running to get away from the suspect or to get help.

The investigation is ongoing. Police don't have a suspect and are unsure of a motive.

"Crime is increasing in Canton," Brown said.

Related: Canton mayor issues curfew for 18 and under after 6-year-old, man age 42 killed

In efforts to combat crime, Brown said the department has increased patrol efforts and purchased more surveillance cameras.

Canton had seven homicides around the same time last year, Brown said, and ended the year with a total of 10 following a triple homicide in December.

Brown urged residents that if they see something suspicious, to call either the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121 or the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 601-859-2345.

Have a news tip? Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, on Twitter or at 601-215-4292.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Canton police investigating after man found dead in backyard