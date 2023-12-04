Canton man found unconscious, 'all bloody from his head to his toes'

CANTON ‒ A 67-year-old man was found seriously injured on Friday night at his home near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue SW. Canton police report the victim was found at the rear of his house. They found small spots of blood and bloody fingerprints on the exterior siding, which appeared to show someone who was injured had stumbled to the back of the house.

The assault was reported by the victim's niece at 11:52 p.m. after she went to check on him.

"He's all bloody from his head to his toes and he's laying on the floor, unconscious," she said in the 911 call. "And he needs an ambulance. He got hit in the head."

Police were not able on Monday to say what type of weapon was used in the attack.

A responding officer found a small metal tool on the floor next to a patch of blood-soaked carpet.

The victim was taken to Aultman Hospital.

