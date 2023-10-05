Canton man gets 10-15 years in prison for drive-by shooting that injured two people

CANTON ‒ A 23-year-old city man will spend 10 to 15 years in prison for injuring two Columbus residents in a drive-by shooting in June.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt sentenced Gregory Michael Marciano Jr. on two counts of attempted murder and related charges in connection with the June 11 incident.

Other charges were discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and two counts of felonious assault. Each charge carried a specification that a gun was fired from a motor vehicle. A gun specification carries a five-year prison sentence.

Marciano shot a 35-year-old man in the arm and abdomen, and a 37-year old woman in the leg, according to court records filed by the county prosecutor's office. The document says he fired the gun from a motor vehicle and across a street. Marciano shot at them at 12th Street and Gibbs Avenue NE shortly after midnight.Marciano fled was arrested hours later at his home in the city's northeast section.

