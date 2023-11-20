Canton man gets prison for supplying fatal drug mixture to man who died May 16

CANTON ‒ A 19-year-old city man has been sentenced to four to six years in prison for supplying a fatal dose of drugs to a 28-year-old Canton resident on May 16.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa N. Hartnett sentenced Dillan D. Price after he pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to charges of involuntary manslaughter, cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking and two counts of corrupting another with drugs. One corrupting charge relates to the deceased, and the other to another man.

Price caused the death of the victim by providing him with a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, according to the indictment charging him with involuntary manslaughter.

Price received credit against his prison sentence for 105 days already spent in jail.

He is to spend 18 months to five years on parole after his release from prison.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Dillan Price, 19, gets prison for supplying fatal drug mixture May 16