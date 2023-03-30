Canton man gets prison term for hammer attack in burning home

Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

CANTON – A Canton man will spend eight years in prison for attacking his on-and-off girlfriend with a hammer and restraining her inside a burning home in April 2022.

Tyler McNair, 29, was sentenced Thursday in Stark County Common Pleas Court. A jury found McNair guilty of felonious assault and acquitted him of aggravated arson earlier this month.

Judge Natalie Haupt had dismissed a charge of attempted murder against McNair. Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Jennifer Dave previously said that Haupt ruled that count could not be presented to the jury based on a Supreme Court ruling.

McNair was arrested last spring following an investigation by the city's fire department and accused of hitting his one-time girlfriend in the head and arms with a hammer. The woman knocked over a candle during the attack that set her brother's Canton home ablaze.

The victim told jurors during the trial that she tried to escape the burning home, but McNair assaulted her and refused to let her try to put out the fire.

The woman received fractures to her head and arms and burns to more than 10% of her body. She also underwent multiple skin graft surgeries.

Following the sentencing, several members of the victim's family said they felt it was a mild sentence and believe McNair should have gotten a longer sentence.

A message left for McNair's attorney was not returned Thursday afternoon.

