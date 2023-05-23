Canton man indicted in shooting death of Melvin Stevenson, wife will not face charges

No caption

CANTON – A city man has been indicted by a Stark County grand jury in the shooting death of Melvin Stevenson. But the defendant's wife has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The grand jury indicted Errol Frank, 29, on two counts of felony murder and a count of felonious assault, all carrying a firearm specification, and tampering with evidence.

His wife, Tricia Frank, 29, was arrested in March after the shooting and charged with obstructing justice. The grand jury found there wasn't enough evidence to support the charge and returned a no bill. Tricia Frank was released from the Stark County Jail, where she had been held since her arrest.

Marissa Smith: 'Every single one of us died that day.' Teen gets 15 years to life for park stabbing

According to the criminal complaint filed against Tricia Frank, she was accused of driving the shooting suspect from the scene and later lying to police about her involvement and knowledge of the shooting.

Stevenson, 36, was shot several times after 3 p.m. March 22 in the 800 block of Rowland Avenue NE. When Canton officers arrived at the scene, they found the Canton man on a gravel driveway with gunshot wounds to his head and body, police said.

Stevenson died two days later in the intensive care unit at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Authorities didn't say what led to the shooting but indicted that the victim and Tricia Frank had been married.

Detectives used the police department's camera system to identify and locate the suspects and a search warrant was served on the Frank home in the 1900 block of Morris Avenue NE, police said.

A bond hearing is set for Errol Frank on June 8 in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione. His trial has been set for July 25.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Tricia Frank cleared in murder case, husband errol frank indicted