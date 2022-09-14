Canton man shot to death in his NE home, suspect arrested

CANTON − A 46-year-old man was found shot to death in the basement of his home in the 2800 block of Ellis Avenue NE Wednesday morning, and within hours police had arrested a suspect.

Michael L. McCray was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:27 a.m., said Harry Campbell, chief investigator of the Stark County Coroner's Office. McCray's wife, who found him in the basement, called 911 around 8:30 a.m.

Police officers discovered McCray in his basement with several apparent gunshot wounds to his body, a statement by the police said. It's not yet clear when McCray was shot.

Police said later Wednesday they arrested Ryan C. Harmer, 22 at 4220 Harmont Ave. NE, one and a half miles away. After determining the suspect's location, members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and Canton Police K-9 officers went to the home on Harmont, and police said Harmer surrendered.

Campbell said McCray's body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

Police are still trying to determine what happened.

They're asking anyone with information to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144. People can also submit tips anonymously through Tips411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police or Stark County Crimestoppers.

