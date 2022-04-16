Canton man shot on NE side, police seeking help identifying shooter

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – City police are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old Canton man Saturday morning.

Police Capt. Dave Davis said officers found the man in the grass around 4 a.m. Saturday between apartment buildings in the 3100 block of Gilbert Circle NE with an apparent gunshot wound to the side rib area. The man, who was unresponsive, was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.

In a separate shooting on the northwest side of the city, police have announced that they are seeking Davon A. Brunner, 33, on charges of felonious assault and criminal damaging. Police say Brunner, who remains at large, shot a 56-year-old man in the legs around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 11th St. NW. A vehicle parked nearby also had been struck by gunfire.

The shots fired on 11th Street NW were among five shootings reported to Canton police in less than four hours Tuesday.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings to call detectives at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips also can be sent through Tip411, which is available at cantonohio.gov/police, or through the Stark County Crimestoppers.

