Canton man shot in neck, police seek information

CANTON ‒ Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left an 18-year-old with serious injuries.

The man was shot in the neck around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Third Street NW.

Lt. Dennis Garren said the man's injuries make it difficult to obtain information about the shooting. Police are seeking information to help find the suspect.

The victim remains hospitalized in serious condition, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Canton Police at 330-649-5800.

