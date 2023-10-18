Canton man sought after multi-agency police pursuit Tuesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who was involved in a multi-agency pursuit Tuesday night on Abbey Road near Steele Hill Road in New Philadelphia.

The suspect is Joshua Edward Houston, 44, with a last known address of Canton. Houston has a long criminal record including drugs, robbery, burglary, thefts, etc. and should be considered dangerous, especially if he feels cornered, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

Campbell said Houston often will flee; he is attempting to avoid prison. The United States Marshal’s Office has been pursuing Houston for some time and it is normal for him to steal cars and flee acting in desperation and without concern for the safety of others around him or on the roadway, Campbell said. Houston has multiple warrants.

Residents are urged to call 911 right away if they see Houston.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Canton suspect sought after multi-agency police pursuit Tuesday