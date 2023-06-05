Canton man stabbed several times in face and head

CANTON – A man is in the Stark County Jail after he being accused of stabbing another man several times in the face and head at a city apartment complex.

According to Canton police, two men got into a verbal altercation that turned physical around 9:50 p.m. Sunday at the Heritage House, 200 High Ave. SW.

A 56-year-old man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a 54-year-old Canton man several times in the face and back of the head. The victim was not a resident of the apartment complex. It is unclear if the man charged was a resident.

The victim's injuries were non-life threatening and were described as lacerations. He was treated at Aultman Hospital.

The suspect was charged with felonious assault.

