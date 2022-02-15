Canton man struck, killed by vehicle

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – A Canton man believed to have been in a wheelchair was killed when a vehicle struck him Monday night, investigators say.

Police Lt. Dennis Garren said in an email that the crash reportedly occurred about 8:07 p.m. and that police were not notified until 8:55 p.m. The accident remains under investigation.

He said the victim is a 66-year-old man, but provided no other details.

The man's name is not being released pending notification of his family, said Harry Campbell, chief investigator for the Stark County Coroner's Office.

"It is our understanding that this man was in wheelchair," he said.

The man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital's emergency room where he was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

Campbell said the man appeared to have suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Man in wheelchair struck, killed in Canton