Canton man wanted in 4 counties arrested at Rochester hotel

Dec. 30—A Canton man with at least four outstanding warrants spread across four counties in two states was arrested Wednesday night by members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Nathan Gossman, 36, was arrested about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel after law enforcement learned he was there. Gossman has felony warrants out of Fillmore and Goodhue counties as well as extraditable warrants out of two counties in Iowa, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

Deputies entered the hotel about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and found Gossman, who reportedly tried to run from deputies. He was arrested a little more than 10 minutes later on the second floor of the hotel.

At the time of his arrest, deputies reportedly found two baggies of methamphetamine in his pockets as well as drug paraphernalia. He has been charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fifth-degree drug possession.

Three other cases were filed in court Friday morning charging Gossman with two counts of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and felony domestic assault. All three charges are a result of separate incidents, according to court records.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance in those cases, as well as the drug charge, Friday morning.