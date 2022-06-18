Canton man, woman indicted on charge of involuntary manslaughter in death of child

CANTON – A man and woman were arraigned Friday after a grand jury in a secret indictment charged them with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 1-year-old child in February.

Kayelynne Anne Croston and Brandon Rowdy Demunbrun, both of Canton, face felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and reckless homicide, according to the secret indictment dated May 26.

Court papers filed as of late Friday do not provide details of the allegations.

Croston and Demunbrun are accused of causing the death of a child born on Dec. 18, 2020 by creating a substantial risk to the health or safety of the child on Feb. 16 somewhere in Stark County, the indictment says. The indictment said that the two had custody of the child.

Court records say Demunbrun pleaded not guilty in Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn Heath's courtroom. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 28.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney Eugene O'Byrne Friday evening. It's not clear if Croston had an attorney.

Court records for Croston had not yet been posted online as of late Friday.

