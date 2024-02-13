Canton McDonald’s evacuated as crews battle fire inside

The Canton McDonald’s was evacuated Monday evening as firefighters battled flames inside the restaurant.

The fire was reported at 41 Washington Street in Cobbs Corner.

Canton Fire Department along with Sharon Fire responded to the scene Monday night. Everyone was ordered out of the building.

No reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

