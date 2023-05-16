From Canton to Mexico: What to know about the search for Kaitlyn Coones & Jonathan Jones

U.S. Marshals Service

The suspect in the murder of a Toledo-area woman is a teenager who had been living in a foster home in the Canton area, authorities say.

Sylvania Township police continue to investigate the death of Nicole D. Jones, 53, the mother of 33-year-old Jonathan Jones, a fugitive found in Mexico with 17-year-old Kaitlyn L. Coones after a national manhunt earlier this month. Coones faces multiple charges in Lucas and Stark counties.

Jonathan Jones was awaiting sentencing in another criminal case when he disappeared, according to investigators. He reportedly was still in custody of Mexican authorities, police said Tuesday.

Here is what we know about the pair and crimes stretching across multiple law enforcement agencies.

How did hunt Jonathan Jones and Kaitlyn Coones start?

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on May 6 announced a nationwide manhunt for Jonathan Jones and Coones, last seen in his mother's car in Arizona near the Mexican border.

Coones has been reported missing April 18 to the Canton police.

Jones had pleaded guilty in March to pandering obscene material and child endangerment, charges tied to a 2022 court case in the Toledo area. He was to be sentenced May 4 but he skipped his court appearance, according to investigators. A warrant was issued.

Two days later, federal agents said the search was over after Jones and Coones were found in Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Nicole Jones goes missing

Sylvania Township police on May 11 confirmed a missing report had been filed on May 5 for Nicole Jones after a welfare check. She could not be located.

Sylvania Township is a suburb of Toledo, about 13 miles west of the city.

The checkup was requested by Canton police following information they received that Nicole Jones might've been hurt or killed. On May 12, police said Nicole Jones was dead.

At that time, Deputy Chief Jim Rettig of Sylvania Township confirmed the homicide and said an arrest warrant charging one individual in Lucas County Juvenile Court had been filed.

"It is anticipated that additional charges will be filed against other suspect (or suspects) at a later date," he said. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Authorities have not said why or how Nicole Jones was killed. But they have said her body has not been found.

Charges against Kaitlyn Coones

The case took an unexpected turn on May 13 when Rettig said charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Nicole Jones had been filed against a juvenile.

Later, the juvenile was identified as Coones by Patty Wardrop, assistant prosecutor in Lucas County. She told WTVG in Toledo that the girl was staying with Jonathan Jones at his mother's house in Sylvania Township.

Wardrop said Coones has confessed to her role in the crime.

Canton police accuse Kaitlyn Coones of misleading investigators

After returning from Mexico, Coones was booked on May 13 into the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center in Canton Township, where she remains, on a juvenile count of felony obstruction. She was arraigned on the charge Monday.

A complaint filed in Stark County Family Court accuses Coones of "purposely and with forethought flee(ing) the city of Canton to Mexico with a known wanted felony," and trying to mislead investigators in subsequent social media posts.

The complaint also alleges Coones ran away from foster homes, including those in Cleveland and Akron, regularly.

"Kaitlyn's running away resulted in a massive law enforcement response involving the FBI, USMS, U.S. Border Patrol and multiple other local jurisdiction along with Mexican government resources to locate and bring her back to the United States," the complaint says.

Police in Sylvania Township have said they anticipate additional charges to be filed.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: What to know about the search for Kaitlyn Coones & Jonathan Jones