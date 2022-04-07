Canton mom who shook baby to death in 2017 granted early release from prison

Stark County Court of Common Pleas

CANTON – A Stark County woman who shook her 3-month-old son, leading to his death in 2017, has been granted early release from prison.

Nicole Bryant, 40, of Canton, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a second-degree felony, on July 5, 2018. She abused the child by shaking him in January 2017, leading to his death, according to court records filed in the case.

Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Taryn Heath presided over the case and sentenced Bryant to five years.

According to court records, Heath told Bryant she'd consider early judicial release after she'd served four years at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

Bryant filed a motion for early judicial release in April 2020 and was denied.

On Feb. 17, a second motion for judicial release was filed by defense attorney Kelly Murray, and was granted during a hearing Monday.

Bryant will spend five years of intensive supervised probation and will enter the court's HOPE Program, which addresses mental health issues for those on probation.

According to an order filed Tuesday, Bryant was ordered to be released within 24 hours.

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office told The Canton Repository their office was aware Bryant would be filing for early release, so they were not surprised.

"This was a particularly difficult case because multiple adults had access to the child around the time of his death, so we were very happy Ms. Bryant took responsibility and went to prison for a significant amount of time," Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Petricini said.

"If anything, her early release means she is now on (intensive supervision) with many more controls and conditions than if she had served her full sentence and was released to the streets without further services," Petricini added.

