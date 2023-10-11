Canton murder suspect will not face the death penalty

Oct. 11—Noah Bolden, the Canton man accused of killing Uber driver Julia Holland on New Year's Eve, will not face the death penalty.

Bolden appeared in front of Judge William Long in Haywood County Superior Court for his Rule 24 hearing, a judicial meeting held in any first-degree murder case to determine whether the state will pursue the case as a capital offense.

To be considered a capital case, the defendant must be accused of first-degree murder and have at least one of 11 aggravating factors.

"We do not have sufficient evidence of aggravating factors," Assistant District Attorney Jeff Jones said.

The assistant district attorney said that they had looked at two specific aggravating factors before deciding they did not have enough evidence to prove either.

The first was whether the murder took place in the commission of another felony — such as murder in the commission of an armed robbery or rape. But investigators could not find proof that the murder had been a result of a rape or a kidnapping.

The second factor considered was whether the murder was "especially heinous or cruel." Jones said while the crime was heinous and cruel, it does not cross the legal threshold of especially heinous and cruel because there was no evidence that Holland knew she was going to die, was begging for her life or was tortured.

Investigators found Holland in Bolden's home with a pool of blood around her head, suggesting she had died from a gunshot wound, according to a search warrant.

There was also evidence of body mutilation. Holland's clothes had been pulled away in places and there was evidence of brushing and a laceration on her chest, according to the search warrant.

However, the mutilation likely occurred after her death, keeping the murder itself from falling under the category of "especially heinous or cruel."

The Rule 24 hearing had been pushed off multiple times due to a backup with state autopsy reports. That autopsy report and all state lab reports related to the case were finally provided to prosecutors, allowing them to go through with the hearing.

Jones said that the state has completed their side of discovery and said it was unusual to be ready this quick, considering most murder cases usually take at least 18 months to be ready.

Jones thanked the Haywood County Sheriff's Office for their diligence during the investigation.

"The investigation has been exhaustive," he said.

He said that while state is ready for trial, the defense is still working through some new evidence they received and working with some of their expert witnesses.

The night of Holland's death, she had been ferrying passengers as an Uber driver on New Year's Eve. Bolden, 26, was one of those passengers and the last person to see Holland alive, according to court records.

Bolden, who had been at a strip club in Asheville for New Year's Eve, had texted Holland to get a ride home that night. Holland was reported missing by her family the following morning. Another 24 hours passed before investigators tracking Holland's whereabout were led to Bolden's home. Her car was still in the driveway, and her body found inside after executing a search warrant.

Bolden currently faces multiple charges related to the murder including first degree murder, felony conspiracy, concealing/failure to report a death and destruction of criminal evidence.

Bolden's mother, Jeanie Bolden, has been charged as accessory to the murder after the fact, as well as with destroying evidence and conspiracy.

Bolden is set to next appear in superior court the week of Dec. 11.