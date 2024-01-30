Canton Museum of Art awarded grant for program commemorating America’s 250th anniversary

CANTON – The Canton Museum of Art has received a Trillium Local Activity Grant from the America 250-Ohio Commission for its upcoming project titled “Telling Ohio Stories and Amplifying Diverse Voices through Two Exhibits at the Canton Museum of Art: Eyes to the Soul: The Fiber Art of Margene May (Aug. 27-Oct. 27, 2024) and El Albañil (Nov. 26, 2024-March 2, 2025).”

These exhibits and accompanying programming will commemorate the America-250 celebration and celebrate the accomplishments of the late Canton artist Margene May and Kent-based artist J. Leigh Garcia.

Eyes to the Soul is a memorial exhibit of the textile mixed media portrait work of local fiber artist Margene May, who died in 2022. Her work highlights African American life and self-reflection, according to a news release.

El Albañil is an exhibit featuring sculptural papermaking/printmaking-based work by Dallas native J. Leigh Garcia exploring her grandfather's profession of tile setting. Garcia is an assistant professor and co-area head of print media and photography at Kent State University.

Collaborative programming, including Curator's Talks, lectures, and Schools Out Free Mondays family programming, is planned alongside the exhibits.

The Trillium Local Activity Grants offer up to $5,000 for projects with a local or community-wide impact. These projects may include exhibitions, interpretative panels, local commemorative programs or activities, local public events, educational, public programs, and smaller digital and documentary media projects.

Canton Museum of Art was among 23 recipients chosen from the more than 70 statewide applications during the grant program’s fall 2023 funding cycle. The America 250-Ohio Commission grants program will work with Ohio Humanities to distribute $1 million in grants by June 30. It is designed to showcase the achievements, struggles, honors, innovations and significance of people in Ohio throughout history.

Applications for the winter 2024 funding cycle are due March 15. During this round, the America 250-Ohio Commission will award about $600,000 in grant funding. The period of performance for winter 2024 recipients will be June 15, 2024, through May 31, 2025.

Eligible parties must be nonprofits registered within Ohio, educational, and local governmental organizations located in Ohio. Individual artists, authors, or performers must apply through a nonprofit fiscal agent/sponsor. For more information on eligibility, project guidance and information on applying for a grant, visit America250-Ohio.org/grants/.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton Museum of Art awarded grant from America 250-Ohio Commission