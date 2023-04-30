Canton PD: Two teens in custody after three juveniles shot during fight

CANTON — Two teens are in custody after three juveniles were shot during a large fight Saturday night.

The victims were taken to local hospitals and are expected to recover.

According to Canton Police, officers were dispatched to 1633 Cleveland Ave. NW around 8:50 p.m. Saturday for a fight with shots fired.

When officers arrived they found three juveniles who had been shot. All three were transported to local hospitals by Canton Fire Department personnel. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, officials said. The ages of the victims were not released.

Detectives arrested two 15-year-old boys at the scene. The first teen was charged with two counts of felonious assault. The second teen was charged with felony tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and receiving stolen property.

Both were taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

Canton Police Lt. Dennis Garren did not have an exact number of people involved in the fight but said it was a "large amount."

Further details about the incident were not available, Garren said, noting the investigation continues. He added that it is unclear what led to the fight and shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

