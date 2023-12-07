Canton police: 119 gambling machines seized from home, Grotto Hall rental site

CANTON ‒ Investigators executed search warrants at two locations this week and seized 119 gambling machines, a Raven .25-caliber handgun and $26,000 in cash, according to a police statement.

The sites were a home in the 1900 block of Mahoning Road NE and another building at 1717 Sixth Street SW. The latter is listed as the Grotto Hall Rental, a rental facility for parties and banquets.

The Canton Police's Coordinated Response Team searched the location around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Canton patrol officers, the Stark County Metro Narcotics unit and members of the Canton Regional SWAT team assisted.

A police spokesman said illegal gambling was taking place at least at one of the locations. It wasn't clear if the alleged activity was at both sites.

A person who answered the listed phone number Thursday for the Grotto Hall said they didn't know anything about a police raid.

The statement did not say if police made any arrests except to say, "charges are currently pending as the investigation continues."

Police are asking anyone with information about illegal activities at the homes to call the Canton Police Special Investigations Unit at (330) 649-5929. Or submit tips through 411 through www.cantonohio.gov/police or Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly known as Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police: 119 gambling machines seized at home, Grotto Hall