Canton police: 16-year-old wanted in connection with Wertz Avenue shooting

CANTON ‒ Police are searching for a 16-year-old suspect accused of shooting two people multiple times.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue NW around 6:35 p.m. Friday for a shooting and found a 33-year-old man and 41-year-old man, both of Canton, with several gunshot wounds. Both men were conscious when emergency personnel arrived.

Canton Fire Department transported both victims to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for two counts of felonious assault with gun specifications. The suspect remains at large.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested at the home for felony obstructing justice.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the crime or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips also can be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

