Canton police: 2 houses hit by gunfire, man walks into hospital with bullet wound

CANTON ‒ Bullets were fired into two houses near 24th Street and St. Elmo Avenue NE on Monday night, according to reports from the Canton Police Department. Residents reported hearing numerous gunshots.

While police were checking the area for a suspect, they were told one man walked into Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police were called to the northeast section neighborhood at 8:24 p.m.

They found a bullet had been apparently fired through the window of a house at the intersection of 24th and St. Elmo. The bullet hit a refrigerator. Police found a $100 bill and plastic Honda car parts in the home's yard. Shattered automotive glass was found near the car parts. Police reported finding two bullet casings in the home's side yard, and three others of a different caliber in the intersection.

Gunfire also struck the front door of another house near the same intersection, according to a police report.

One witness told police he saw a male with a gun, apparently wearing a dark gray hoodie, run east on 24th Street from St. Elmo, then run west.

Two other witnesses told police they heard gunshots after two southbound vehicles sped past their home, then heard more after two northbound vehicles drove by.

Another man told police he heard more than two gunshots around 23rd Street and St. Elmo, and heard two people yell at each other.

