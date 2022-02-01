Canton police arrest mother whose toddler ingested Suboxone

CANTON – Police have arrested a Summit County mother accused of allowing her 14-month-old daughter to ingest Suboxone.

Police were notified by Akron Children's Hospital that the child had been exposed to Suboxone around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at a home in the 1100 block of 11th Street NW, according to Canton police reports.

Stark County court records show the toddler, who was born in September 2020, spent six days in the hospital.

According to Stark County Jail records, Canton police arrested the child's 19-year-old mother, who lives in Akron, at 2:45 a.m. Monday at a hotel near the Akron-Canton Airport on a felony warrant charging her with endangering children.

The woman remained behind bars Tuesday, held without bond, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Akron mom charged after child ingests Suboxone in Canton