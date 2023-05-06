Canton police arrest a wanted man after a standoff Fright night on Smith Avenue

CANTON − Police arrested a wanted man after a standoff Friday night.

Lt. Dennis Garren said officers responding to a call around 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Smith Avenue SW found a 31-year-old Canton man who had multiple outstanding warrants. The man fled back into a house, refusing to come out, and the SWAT team was called in. The man was found in a crawl space.

Garren said the man surrendered after a police dog was brought into the house. In addition to the warrants, the man faces new charges.

A woman who was there also had an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody.

No other information was available.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Standoff between police and a wanted man in Canton ends with arrests