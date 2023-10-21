Canton police charge teen with murder following fatal shooting

CANTON – An 18-year-old city man is accused of shooting to death another man Friday night at a home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue NE, police said.

Savier D. Smiley has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Dontae T. Crayton, 37, of Canton.

Police Chief John Gabbard said in a news release that authorities were called at 10:31 p.m. to the residence where they found Crayton inside with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived. Crayton was taken by Canton Fire to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries, Gabbard said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Further details were not available.

The investigation is continuing. Police asked that anyone with any information contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Savier Smiley charged with murder, accused of shooting Dontae Crayton