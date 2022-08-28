Canton police chief: Internal review in James Williams shooting coming after grand jury

CANTON – The Canton Police Department will launch an internal use of force review in the officer-involved shooting death of James Williams after a Stark County grand jury decides whether or not to seek criminal charges against the officer.

A grand jury is expected to hear the case soon.

Police Chief John Gabbard said the review will be conducted after the grand jury makes its decision because the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been handling the investigation.

"To avoid any conflict with the outside criminal investigation, we are not given any information from the BCI report," he said. "So, our process begins after the prosecutor releases the case information."

Williams, 46, was fatally shot by Canton police officer Robert Huber outside his home in the 2300 block of 10th Street SW just after midnight on New Year's Day. Williams' wife Marquetta, their three children and two others were inside the family's home at the time of the shooting.

What the Canton body camera video shows

Body camera video shows Huber outside of his police cruiser, patrolling on foot as he investigated a report of shots fired in the area. Rapid fire gunshots rang out as he walked in the area.

Huber spotted Williams standing behind a partially fenced patio firing an AR-15 skyward, and the officer immediately fired shots throughout the wooden fence, hitting Williams.

The Williams family claims he was celebrating the new year by firing into the air.

What happens when a police-involved shooting occurs?

Gabbard reviewed the department's protocols regarding use of force with the Canton Repository.

"An incident involving force by one of officers that causes death or serious injury is criminally investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. We have no involvement beyond securing the scene, providing immediate aid as needed, and answering requests from outside investigators," Gabbard explained.

Findings not yet public after James Williams' shooting death investigation completed

The officer involved is then placed on paid administrative leave immediately, undergoes testing for drugs and alcohol, and is provided trauma-based counseling, Gabbard said.

Officers affected by the incident are offered trauma-based counseling and may be placed on administrative leave if needed, as was the case with Huber.

If an officer were indicted, the officer would be placed on leave, Gabbard said.

Under Gabbard's administration, an involved officer will not work in patrol until the administrative review is complete, the police chief said.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard

What happens after Stark County Prosecutor's Office presents the James Williams case?

"The involved officer is generally brought back to work in an administrative position pending the outcome of any criminal and administrative investigations," Gabbard said. "The officer would remain working in an administrative function throughout the process. The officer's assignment is at the discretion of the chief of police."

After the Stark County Prosecutor's Office presents the case, the city Office of Professional Standards conducts the initial administrative review of the incident then prepares a summary for the Internal Use of Force Review Board.

The board, according to Gabbard, has at least five members: the commanding officer of the involved officer, the support services captain, a non-administrative supervisor, a police legal adviser, a peer officer, and the departmental instructor for the type of weapon or technique used.

Gabbard said the board does not recommend discipline. It completes a report with one of two findings:

The officer's actions were within policy. The officer's actions were in violation of policy.

The board's report is presented to the police chief, who makes a final determination and also concludes what, if any, discipline is appropriate. Gabbard declined to comment on a range of potential discipline without knowing the specific rule or policy broken.

