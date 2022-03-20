Canton police chief Jack Angelo says goodbye after 33 years on the force

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo ends his 33-year career with his April retirement. During his tenure, he initiated community-focused crime prevention programs and helped provide his officers with more state-of-the-art technology.

CANTON – Leaving his job as the city's top cop is bittersweet for Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo.

When Angelo leaves office April 15, he will have served 33 years and five days on the force, outlasting four police chiefs and five city mayors.

"I've enjoyed all 33 years," he said, adding, "I'm happy to be retiring. But it's bittersweet. I just feel like I'm a little early."

Capt. John Gabbard already has been named to the job.

Why is Jack Angelo retiring as Canton police chief?

At age 56, Angelo said he feels too young to retire. But eight years ago, he signed into the state's Deferred Retirement Option Program, or DROP, a voluntary public employee benefit program.

When an officer reaches 25 years on the job, he or she can enroll in the DROP program. It enables them to work eight more years during which they accumulate a lump sum of money in a retirement benefit annuity.

But working any longer would cost the officer all of his DROP accruals, according to the state guidelines.

"It'll be hard leaving," Angelo said. "In hindsight, maybe I shouldn't have signed into DROP. I never figured I'd be chief."

Officials say they'll miss Angelo and his contributions to the greater Canton area.

"Chief Jack Angelo has been not only a professional, but a friend to law enforcement for many, many years. It's bittersweet to see him go," said Stark County Sheriff George Maier. "He has been a great partner for the Stark County Sheriff's Office and I consider him a personal friend. He has worked hard to build collaborative relationships throughout the county law enforcement community. Those relationships will long remain after his departure."

Mayor Thomas Bernabei also speaks highly of his police chief.

"Chief Angelo is the consummate professional and a model public servant who cares deeply for his department, the city, and its residents," he said. "As one would expect, he is very knowledgeable in all matters of policing. He is intimately involved in all operations of the Canton Police Department."

Bernabei credits Angelo for initiating many of the police programs used daily, including the expansion of the city's security cameras, the use of license plate readers and the creation of a crime center that is staffed 24 hours a day.

Angelo also modernized the department by overseeing the relocation and upgrade of the city’s 911 dispatch center and the remodeling of the department to accommodate new technology.

"We were bringing in 2018 technology but in a building designed for 1968 technology," said Angelo, who also introduced in-cruiser cameras and police body cameras. "I think we've come a long way, but it's not just me. I have great captains who are very hands-on. They're younger, they know more about technology and they get things done."

He also praised the civilian employee who helps his department secure grant money for upgrades.

Jack Angelo looks back at his time with Canton Police

Angelo has been chief for four years, overseeing a police force of 164 officers.

"I like being chief," he said. "We've had some tough times in the last few years — COVID, George Floyd — ... Police work has changed so much in the last few years."

Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, Canton police, like many police departments nationwide, has faced heavy scrutiny. Canton officers came under fire in May 2020 for using what residents described as an overly aggressive response to disperse a crowd protesting racial injustice in downtown Canton and in January after an officer shot and killed a Black man whose wife said he had been shooting a gun in the air to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Angelo also laments how the rise of gun violence, which studies have shown has been increasing across Ohio, has impacted officers.

"These young kids... It's not the legal gun owners, it's the illegal guns," Angelo said. "... There are kids out there with guns that are stolen. As quick as we take guns off the street, there's that many more out there. It's dangerous for the kids and it's dangerous for police officers."

Angelo, who grew up in the northeast section of Canton, was a member of the police department long before he was hired: He was just 14 years old when he became a member of the police department's Young Explorer program. His late uncle, Don Angelo, also was an officer with the department.

The GlenOak High School graduate went on to work other jobs before being hired in April 1989 onto the Canton police department, which sent him to the highway patrol's police academy. Since then, he's worked in nearly every division.

"I had a good living with the city. I was able to raise my (two) kids," he said.

When it comes to retirement, Angelo has no immediate plans. He's looking forward to spending his retirement as a first-time grandfather. And he's looking forward to playing golf with the equipment his son, Canton Patrolman Anthony Angelo, bought for him.

"I don't want to just sit, that's for sure," he said. "I'd like to work into my 60s. But we'll see."

