Canton police continue to investigate double homicide

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – Police continue to investigate the shooting that left two 19-year-olds dead in their northeast Canton home Monday.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects or persons of interest, only that no one has been arrested. They have released few details in the killings.

William Harvey Jr. and Jeremiah Burton were shot to death in their home in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE. Emergency 911 callers reported that the sister of one of the men notified his mother on social media about the shootings.

Their deaths bring the total number of people who died in crimes of violence in the city so far this year to five.

Only two homicides this year have included arrests.

2022 homicides in Canton

Ajani A. Smith, 17, of Canton, and Craig D. Avery, 16, of Akron, were charged in the Jan. 8 shooting death of Terrell Lipkins, 51, of Canton. Lipkins was shot near his girlfriend's home on Gilbert Avenue NE.

In addition to Monday's homicide, no one has been charged for the unrelated deaths of Tiara Burch and Jacere Jones.

Burch, 26, was found dead Jan. 19 at her home at 516 11th St. NW when police were called to check on her welfare.

Police arrested two people in connection with her death. James L.T. Bullock, 30, of Wertz Avenue SW, and Aja Lindsey, 38, of Nicholas Place NW, have been charged with complicity to murder.

Jones, 15, was killed Feb. 19 at 23rd Street NE and Maple Avenue. Police reports say he was dropped off at a local hospital with a bullet wound just before someone called to report shots had been fired on 23rd Street.

Half of the homicide cases last year remain open

Last year was a peak year for homicides in the city. Detectives were asked to solve 21 cases.

It was the highest number of homicides since well before 1965, which is as far back as current records go. The next highest number of homicides took place in 2017 when 17 people lost their lives to crimes of violence.

Lt. Dennis Garren, police spokesman, said there are 10 homicide cases in 2021 that remain under investigation. Half of those homicides occurred in September.

Story continues

That doesn't mean police don't know who killed them.

"Multiple cases are under review at the [Stark County] Prosecutor's Office," Garren said in an email.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Police investigating deaths of William Harvey Jr., Jeremiah Burton