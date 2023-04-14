Canton police cruiser struck by stolen vehicle; no one injured

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he stole a vehicle and crashed into a Canton police cruiser.

According to Canton police, a cruiser was struck after 9 p.m. Thursday by the stolen vehicle near 17th Street NE and Rowland Avenue NE.

The vehicle's occupants fled but Canton officers were able to catch the driver who was taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center. He was charged with two counts of felonious assault, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business, all felonies.

The two officers in the cruiser were not seriously injured.

A Stark County Sheriff's Office report indicates a woman reported her vehicle was stolen sometime after 8 p.m. Thursday from the 3700 block of Martindale Road NE in Plain Township. The make and model of the vehicle were not included in the report.

