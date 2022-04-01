Canton police deploy Spidr Tech, new technology to connect with crime victims

This screenshot shows an actual message sent to an individual who called 911 in Canton using a cellphone. The Canton Police Department on Thursday started using Spidr Tech, a technology that follows up with people who file reports and sends them electronic updates.

CANTON – Dial 911 and you've done your duty.

You've reported a crime, accident or some other incident that requires the attention of authorities.

Then you're left to wonder what happened next, maybe even scouring online news sites and social media pages in search of a clue.

You can stop pondering in Canton.

Police on Thursday began using a technology designed to improve transparency and build the public's trust: Spidr Tech. The Arizona-based Spidr Tech offers software allowing police to send automated text messages and emails to update residents on the incidents they report.

The messages include online links to the report filed and provide updates as the investigation progresses. The system — designed to keep crime victims informed — also sends a survey seeking feedback on how police did their jobs.

"We want to know how we're doing and what we can be doing better," said police Capt. John Gabbard, who will become chief with Chief Jack Angelo retires April 15.

Starting Thursday, cellphone callers who dial 911 to report an incident will later get updated texts, first from 911 to acknowledge the call and later, updates as Canton police work the case. Dispatchers shown here in the Canton Police Department are first to answer those calls.

Who else is using Spidr Tech?

Spidr Tech, which began operating in 2016, created the software now used by 75 departments nationwide, said Mandy Smith, company vice president of revenue.

Canton is the only department in Ohio to use it so far. The Spidr Tech program in Canton was paid for by a $40,000 federal grant.

Police Capt. Lisa Broucker said the grant covers one year of service.

"One of the Canton Police Department’s guiding principles is to be a progressive, proactive organization, dedicated to serving the needs of the community. We are proud to work with Canton PD, our first partner in Ohio, to help them do exactly that," said Rahul Sidhu, Spidr Tech president.

Police in Largo, Florida, launched the Spidr Tech program a year ago.

"The police department is satisfied with it," said Megan Santo, public information coordinator for the Largo Police Department. "The public does respond to the surveys, which is helpful for the department. It's something that we get in real time."

This is a screenshot of an actual Spidr Tech message sent to an individual who reported an incident to Canton police. Canton began using the Spidr Tech program on Thursday.

How does Spidr Tech work?

When someone reports a crime via cellphone or has a cellphone number to which police may respond, that person receives automated updates by text. Those messages include links to reports and other pertinent information.

Spidr Tech also can send a text apologizing if there's a delay in police responding to the scene.

The technology also provides updates for victims on criminal investigations through text or email.

Some crimes, though, such as homicides and sexual assaults, involve information that is too sensitive to be addressed by text message.

The technology is expected to be used often in Canton. Authorities estimate that 80% of all local 911 calls come from a cellphone.

Callers dialed 911 dispatchers 76,259 times last year, 23% more calls than the year before, according to police records. Officers also responded to 15,064 incidents, an increase of nearly 9% over the previous year.

Residents can choose not to receive the updates and the surveys.

But police are hoping citizens won't opt out.

"The surveys are just one way we can reach out to the community to find out how well we are performing in our job," Gabbard said.

