Canton police investigating man shot to death in running vehicle

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – City police are investigating a shooting that left a city man dead.

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Greenfield Avenue SW around 10:44 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found Steven Troyer, 55, in the driver's seat of a running vehicle, Lt. Dennis Garren said. He was unresponsive and had several gunshot wounds.

Canton paramedics transported Troyer to Aultman Hospital where was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and further details were not available.

Fatal shooting:Canton man facing murder charge in shooting death of Adrian Armstead; 3 others charged

Anyone with information should call the Canton detective bureau at 330-489-3244. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the StarkCountyCrime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Steven Troyer dies from multiple gunshot wounds; police investigating