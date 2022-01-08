Canton police investigating shooting death; juvenile charged with murder

CANTON – A 51-year-old man was shot to death at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Gilbert Avenue NE and police have charged a juvenile with murder, city police said.

Authorities responded to the scene after a report about a person shot and found Terrell Lipkins with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Police Chief Jack Angelo said in a news release.

Detectives obtained a warrant charging a city juvenile with murder, police said.

Additional details were not ava

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 330-489-3144 or 330-649-5800.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police investigating shooting death of Terrell Lipkins