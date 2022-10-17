Canton police investigating shooting that left a man dead, woman injured

Canton Police vehicle.

CANTON – City police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Police were still on the scene this morning at a home in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street NW.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m.

Officials said the woman was taken to an area hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting in Canton