Canton police investigating shooting that left a man dead, woman injured
CANTON – City police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.
Police were still on the scene this morning at a home in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street NW.
The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m.
Officials said the woman was taken to an area hospital.
Further details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
