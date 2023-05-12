Canton police investigating shooting at Nimisilla Park

CANTON – City police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night at Nimisilla Park.

Authorities said a 34-year-old Canton man was shot and taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital by a private citizen. The victim sustained a gunshot wound that didn't appear life-threatening, Police Chief John Gabbard said in a prepared statement.

The man was responsive and talked with detectives, he said.

The shooting occurred around 8:07 p.m.

Further details were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton detectives at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

