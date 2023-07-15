Canton Police looking for armed robbery suspects

Jul. 14—A Thursday afternoon armed robbery has left the Canton Police Department looking for two suspects.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday at the Smoky Express Exxon gas station on Newfound Street, the suspects approached a cash transit van. The driver was outside and the suspects robbed him at gunpoint.

Roughly $30,000, the driver's weapon and keys was taken. The suspects are said to have been in a newer model White Dodge Durango RT.

Canton Police Chief Sluder said that both suspects were males dressed in black. They were wearing masks with the eyes and nose cut out and both were described as having a slender build and being under six feet tall.

The suspects left the scene down Hilltop Farm Road. Scott Sluder is asking residents in the area to check their security cameras and doorbell cameras to see if they can spot the Durango fleeing the scene.

"We are still looking for anyone having any video of the suspect or victim vehicle and getting all possible information from the company," Sluder said.