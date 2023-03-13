Canton police looking for Chevy Impala in homicide case

Canton police on Monday released this grainy image of a Chevy Impala officers believed was driven by the man they suspect on Friday shot to death Steven Troyer, 55, of Canton.

CANTON − City police on Monday released a description of the man investigators suspect shot and killed Steven Troyer, 55, of Canton on Friday morning.

In a statement, police described the suspect as having a large front neck tribal tattoo who left the homicide scene driving a brown, gold or taupe colored Chevy Impala.

Troyer was found shot in the head shortly before 10:44 a.m. Friday, police said. Officers found him with several gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a running vehicle in the 1300 block of Greenfield Avenue SW. He was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital at 11:13 a.m.

Police released three grainy images of what they say was the Chevy Impala driven by the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call the Canton Police Department's Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the Stark County Crime Stoppers program.

They can do so by:

Texting STARKTIP to 847411 and then the tip.

Submitting the information through this online web form.

Submitting a tip after setting up a Tips411 account.

Downloading the STARKTIP Crime Stopper app from the Apple App Store for iPhones or Google App store for Android phones and submitting their tip through the app.

Canton police and the Canton office of the FBI are offering an unspecified cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

