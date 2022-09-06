Canton police: Man beat, stabbed father with hammer and knife

CANTON ‒ Canton police have arrested a man accused of trying to kill his father over the weekend with a hammer and a knife.

The 45-year-old suspect, who does not have a permanent address, hit his 68-year-old father multiple times in the head with a hammer and stabbed the man several times in the chest before fleeing his father's home in the 1200 block of Maryland Avenue SW just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to court records.

Canton Police

The attacker tossed the knife into a sewer and changed his clothes at a relative's home, according to police records.

The man's father was standing in the bathroom when he was attacked, according to the account he gave to police while hospitalized at Aultman. He was able to get to his bedroom where he used pepper spray on his son, police records show.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

He appeared in Canton Municipal Court on Tuesday, and remains held at the Stark County Jail.

