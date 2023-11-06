Canton police: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head

CANTON ‒ A man who was shot in the head was in critical condition Monday at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, Police Chief John Gabbard said.

He said the man was found at a home in the 3600 block of Ellis Avenue NE after police were dispatched at approximately midnight Monday about a person possibly having a firearm.

"Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the residence," Gabbard said in a press release. "The victim had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was unresponsive."

Police did not immediately release the man's name pending notification of family.

The Canton Fire Department took the man to the hospital. This investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

