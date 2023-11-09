Canton police: Man who pointed laser-sight gun at officers arrested on five charges

CANTON ‒ Police arrested a 42-year-old man they say pointed a gun at them in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue SW on Wednesday evening.

Police Chief John Gabbard said in a press release that the suspect, wearing a black ski mask, pointed the gun at officers at approximately 8:07 p.m.

Detectives assigned to Canton’s Coordinated Response Team were patrolling the area, due to a report of shots fired earlier in the day, when they saw the man rummaging through a vehicle, Gabbard said in a press release.

Concerned they might have been seeing a theft, detectives slowed to investigate.

After the suspect noticed them, the detectives saw a green laser reflecting off their vehicle and recognized it as the type commonly attached to firearms.

The suspect then fled to 1538 Clark Ave. SW.

For over an hour, officers surrounded the home and communicated with the suspect. He surrendered without incident.

Detectives served a search warrant on the residence. The subsequent search led to the recovery of a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine and a laser sight that projected in green, suspected fentanyl and a black ski mask.

The suspect was charged with having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, aggravated menacing, obstructing official business and two counts of drug possession.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police arrest man who points gun at them on Clark Ave. SW