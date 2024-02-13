Canton police now investigating death of man as possible drug overdose

CANTON – The death of a 27-year-old man whose body was found by a dumpster in southwest Canton Monday is now being investigated as a possible drug overdose and not a homicide, city police said Tuesday.

Investigative Division Commander John Bosley wrote in an email that he had no other information about the case to share at that time. He wrote that the man's next-of-kin had been notified.

Authorities initially had said the death was a possible homicide.

Police say the man was a Massillon resident. An investigator earlier had said he had no permanent address and was from the Canton area. The man was listed as homeless in a court case that started last year.

The man was found dead sometime prior to 9:16 a.m. Monday at Clyde Place SW and Smith Avenue SW. The police have not released the circumstances by which the man's body was discovered.

The Stark County Coroner's Office arranged for the body to be transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office in Cleveland for an autopsy.

