Canton Police: Officer shoots person firing a gun just as 2022 begins

CANTON – A city police officer shot a person minutes after the new year began.

According to a news release Saturday morning from Chief Jack Angelo, police were investigating gunfire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. SW early Saturday just minutes after midnight.

"... the officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm. The officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him," the release said.

The person's name, condition and other information was not immediately released. The shooting occurred at 12:06 a.m. as many in the community were celebrating New Year's Eve and the ball drop moments earlier.

"First Aid was administered and the subject was transported to an area hospital by Canton Fire paramedics," the release said.

The investigation is being handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI&I) and all evidence including, but not limited to, body camera and firearms, has been turned over to them.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative, standard procedure in police-involved shootings.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police shoot person in 2300 block of 10th Street SW