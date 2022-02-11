Canton police recover car, interview hit-skip suspect

Canton police have located this vehicle and the person they say was driving it when it struck a pedestrian Tuesday night on Tuscarawas Street W.

CANTON – Police have located the driver who sped away after striking a man crossing the street Tuesday night.

Lt. Dennis Garren, police spokesman, said in a news release shortly after noon Friday that charges are pending against the unidentified driver.

Officers had been called at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday to Tuscarawas Street W at Harrison Avenue where a 64-year-old Canton man was struck while trying to cross the street. Investigators believed the man was hit by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene heading west on Tuscarawas, and they asked for the public's help Wednesday in locating the car.

On Friday, Garren said the driver has been identified and questioned by investigators and that charges were pending a prosecutor's review of their investigation. He noted, too, that the vehicle involved in the hit-skip collision had been found.

The victim remained hospitalized Friday, listed in serious condition, Garren said.

