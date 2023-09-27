Canton police searching for mother who's been missing for 3 weeks

CANTON − City police are searching for a 27-year-old mother of two who has been missing for about three weeks.

Katie Fuller, whom police described as homeless, has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5-foot-5 and weighs 130 pounds.

"Anytime someone is reported missing, especially when they have not been heard of for so long, we have concerns for their safety," police spokesman Lt. Dennis Garren wrote in an email. "We have detectives assigned and they are actively working the case."

Fuller's mother told police Sept. 12 that she last had contact with her daughter by text message on Sept. 7. She told police she previously talked with Fuller almost daily.

Fuller was reported to have stayed sometimes in a Jackson Township motel under another name, and to have stayed sometimes with a man who lives on McKinley Avenue SW. When police contacted him, he said Fuller did not drive him to a grocery store on Sept. 9 as planned.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Canton police officer LaMar Sharpe at 330-438-4421 or Lamar.sharpe@cantonohio.gov.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police searching for Katie Fuller, missing mother