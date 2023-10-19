Canton police seek information about Wednesday night shooting on Alan Page Drive

CANTON ‒ A 30-year-old Massillon man was shot Wednesday night in the 800 block of Alan Page Drive.

The victim was in stable condition after being taken to Aultman Hospital by the Canton Fire Department, Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said in a press release. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was struck in the chest.

The investigation is continuing. Police had no one in custody and no suspects as of Thursday afternoon. The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 11:29 p.m.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

