Canton police seeking help identifying woman stealing packages from porches

Dec. 8—CANTON — The Canton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman captured on security footage stealing packages throughout the community.

The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday and was caught on a homeowner's security camera. The image shows a woman in a winter jacket and hat stealing the package from the front porch of the home.

Since then, there have been other Canton residents who have made complaints about missing and stolen packages.

Village police have not had any leads and are asking the public to contact them at 315-386-4561 if they have any information or if they suspect a package has been stolen from their property.