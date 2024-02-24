Canton, Potsdam housing authorities seek merger

Feb. 24—CANTON — The boards of the Canton and Potsdam housing authorities approached the Canton Village board Wednesday night with a plan to merge the authorities.

Robert T. Santamoor, Executive Director of the Village of Potsdam Housing Authority, said the authorities have had a management agreement since March 1 that gives the Potsdam authority the power to oversee the daily operations of the Canton authority.

Santamoor ran through a laundry list of accomplishments in Canton since the agreement last year.

"We have taken over all plowing. We have repaired and paved the parking lot between 37 and 35 Riverside Drive. We have added a new camera system to Law Lane," he said.

He said that policies and procedures were updated, contract issues were corrected, and staffing had been revamped to increase efficiency.

"(We) opened the lines of communication with tenants, which allows us to stay on track with concerns that may arise," he said. "At the same time, we have kept Potsdam Housing moving forward."

Santamoor said that merging the two authorities would allow them to keep improving by sharing staff, centralizing management and using the economy of scale to leverage money from Housing and Urban Development.

Santamoor said they have been following the housing authorities in Wilna and West Carthage, in Jefferson County, who are merging.

"Their merger has completed its journey through the state of New York's Sendat, Assemble and the Governor's office. It is now waiting for sign-off at HUD," he said.

The authorities are asking the villages of Potsdam and Canton to approve the plan.

Santamoor said he had talked with the Potsdam board earlier and expected a resolution at its next meeting.

"I think there are a lot of good reasons (for the merger)," Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. "But we all have to be comfortable about it. It certainly provides more opportunities for people. And less paperwork for some."

Santamoor said he expects the process to take as long as two years.

Kieth Zimmerman, a community member of the Canton Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners, said he didn't expect anything to change but the name.

He said that the efficiency and flexibility of a broader, bigger organization will offer benefits.

"We were asked the other night about hiring a social worker to help people who suddenly find themselves in crisis," Zimmerman said. "It was a heartwrenching request because the simple answer is, we don't have the resources to do that."

Santamoor said he was looking for support from the two villages before moving on to the more daunting task of seeking approvals from the State and Federal governments.