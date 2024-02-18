Canton Repository Kid of Character: Conner Barnes, Jackson Local

NAME – Conner Barnes

SCHOOL – Jackson Memorial Middle School

RESIDENCE – Jackson Township

AGE – 13

PARENTS – Greg and Diane Barnes

SIBLINGS – Emily and Hanna Barnes

SCHOOL ACTIVITIES – JMMS Little Congress, Mock Trial, Speech and Debate Club, Stark Tank

NOMINATION – "Conner is an active member of the JMMS Little Congress and serves as the 7th grade leader. He is always thinking of different ways to improve the school experience for all students."

PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU PERFORMED THE ACT OF KINDNESS – Every student deserves the best education, learning, and enjoyable school experience they can get. I ran for the leader position in JMMS Little Congress because I truly believe in those thoughts. I will never give up until every student of JMMS has the greatest learning experience they can obtain.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE VIDEO GAME, BOOK OR TV SHOW? – The best book series that I have ever read was “The Lord of the Rings.” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is another series that I enjoyed.

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GROW UP? – A senator of the United States.

IF YOU COULD CHANGE ONE THING ABOUT SCHOOL, WHAT WOULD IT BE? – Students of JMMS need to go outside more. In Little Congress, we pass bills or resolutions to make our school a better place. I previously passed a resolution earlier this year that would have students go outside in the school day, however, because of winter it has not taken place yet. I made a promise to every JMMS student that we will go outside in the school day this year, and I will not let them down.

IF YOU COULD HAVE A SUPERPOWER, WHAT WOULD IT BE AND HOW WOULD YOU USE IT TO CHANGE THE WORLD? – If I had a superpower it would be duplication. I would use it to double up and complete many tasks at once, and to help those in need. This way many things can be done at once.

Conner Barnes, a seventh-grader at Jackson Memorial Middle School, is a Canton Repository Kid of Character for February.

Other nominees

ALLIANCE

Alayla Tucker, seventh grade at Alliance Middle School − Alayla is a conscientious student who works hard to show the pillars of character. Including others and treating them with kindness is a way of life for Alayla. We are sure these qualities will help her be successful in life.

Gavin Davis, seventh grade at Alliance Middle School − Gavin is a wonderful student who in and outside of class portrays those important characteristics that exemplify an Aviator. Always willing to participate and help his fellow students. We look forward to all Gavin will accomplish in the future.

CANTON CITY

Kyleah Huntsman, sixth grade at McGregor School − Kyleah is respectful, friendly, and considerate to everyone in our school and classroom. She is an exemplary student and a leader in our room.

Jacob Huston, sixth grade at Bulldog Virtual Academy − Jacob shows terrific character through his attitude and participation. He is always ready to share, has great insights, and is so positive!

CANTON LOCAL

Merissa Foresha, sixth grade at Canton South Middle School − Merissa does a phenomenal job in class. She comes to class daily willing to learn and excited to participate. Her sense of humor and spunkiness are a great asset to the sixth grade.

Colden Maurer, sixth grade at Canton South Middle School − Colden does an excellent job in the classroom. He participates and gives 110% effort in all he does. Colden is the first to offer a helping hand to a classmate or adult whenever he sees a need. He is kind and polite and a perfect example of what it means to be a Wildcat.

FAIRLESS LOCAL

Grace Hollstein, seventh grade at Fairless Middle School − Grace is a mature young lady who is a role model for all students. Her demeanor is calm, focused, and she is curious about learning. She goes above and beyond on all assignments and projects.

Kaleb Ashcraft, eighth grade at Fairless Middle School − Kaleb is constantly soaring to excellence in the classroom. He is considerate, helpful and courteous to all those around him. He takes ownership of his learning and always has a positive attitude, even in the face of difficulty.

JACKSON LOCAL

Gabriella Ralston, eighth grade at Jackson Memorial Middle School − Gabby was a part of this year's musical, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” She jumped in as an understudy and did a tremendous job!

LAKE LOCAL

Olivia Gross, eighth grade at Lake Middle/High School − Olivia, or OMG as I call her, is one of the many reasons why Lake is great. You can always expect OMG to give her absolute best in everything she does, all with a smile planted on her face. She approaches each and every situation with positivity and optimism, inside and outside of the classroom. Olivia is just a nice person. She is the kind of person you would want in your class, on your team, and as a friend. Olivia will continue to thrive and succeed throughout her years at Lake and beyond!

Hayden Campbell, eighth grade at Lake Middle/High School − Hayden Campbell is being nominated as a Kid of Character because he serves as a positive role model for his peers and is a true difference maker. He comes to school ready to learn and actively contributes valuable and effective points in our class discussions. Hayden’s dedication to responsibility and his commitment to excellence are noticeable each day. His ability to lead by example, exhibit a strong work ethic, and maintain a positive attitude all contribute significantly to the overall atmosphere of our classroom. We are extremely proud of the phenomenal young man Hayden is and how he represents Lake!

LOUISVILLE

Jordyn Dimmerling, fifth grade at Louisville Elementary School − Jordyn is a remarkable individual who is not afraid to be herself. She is a kind and compassionate student who treats her peers and teachers with respect and empathy. Her caring nature is evident in the way she actively participates in group discussions and assists her classmates when needed. Jordyn consistently displays a positive attitude and is well-liked by both her peers and teachers. She approaches every task with dedication and ensures that all of her assignments are completed to the best of her abilities.

MASSILLON

Khloe Brown, seventh grade at Massillon Junior High School − Khloe always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face. Her teachers cannot say one negative thing about her but can say a lot of positives about her. Mrs. Butz, her band teacher says, "She is very dedicated, hard-working, prepared, always trying to improve her musicianship, and is always kind to everyone around her. She's great to have in class!" Her math teacher, Mrs. Durieux says,"Khloe is kind, respectful, and hardworking. She asks questions when she doesn't understand. She is helpful." Mrs. Lynch, her ELA teacher, says, "Khloe is a very kind student. She is a hard worker and completes her work on time. She always has a smile on her face and is very friendly." Our office sees her as very empathetic as she sees students that may need a friend and is kind to them. She has high expectations, where she stays away from friend drama and expects her friends to do the same. Khloe, we are so proud of you for the young lady you are becoming.

Trevor Thompson, seventh grade at Massillon Junior High School − Trevor is always the most respectful, well-mannered young man when speaking with him. His health teacher, Mrs. Colly, says, "Trevor is responsible and someone who is reliable to be a leader in the classroom. He is kind and puts great effort into completing his work!" Mrs. Lewis, his ELA teacher says,"Trevor is always the first to volunteer to read or answer questions in class. He will gladly help me or another student when needed. He doesn't complain, and works hard to get his assignments done. Everyone seems to like him. He's the kind of kid who gets along with everybody." He really is a great student. Keep up the great work, Trevor.

MINERVA LOCAL

Savanna Bartley, seventh grade at Minerva Middle School − Savanna is a great example of our core pillars at MMS. She chooses to show compassion, is responsible in and out of the classroom, and she has always been respectful! Savanna has a positive attitude, is always willing to help, and always seems to have a smile on her face. She definitely brightens my day!

Daniel Herstine, seventh grade at Minerva Middle School − Daniel is a fantastic student in the classroom! He is a hard worker, very responsible, and always gives you a good laugh when you need it! He is great example of a Minerva Lion!

NORTH CANTON

Maggie Priset, eighth grade at North Canton Middle School − Maggie consistently exemplifies strong character traits. She is courageous in her approach to doing the right things as well as showing great compassion for her fellow students. While Maggie exhibits many of the pillars of good character, she demonstrates strong citizenship skills every day and is a leader by example in the classroom.

Kalani Levels, eighth grade at North Canton Middle School − Kalani demonstrates respect for fellow students and staff. He consistently gives 100% effort and is a leader in the classroom. He is an example of model behavior in the classroom by always being responsible and always demonstrating integrity with his honest effort.

NORTHWEST LOCAL

Julianne Helmick, eighth grade at Northwest Middle School − Julianne is an excellent student and is known for being kind and polite. She is a member of the cheer team and also volunteers helping youth cheerleaders in the fall. Outside of school, she enjoys horseback riding and working at the stables to take care of the horses. She hopes to one day attend college and potentially study to be a speech pathologist.

Rhys Nettle, eighth grade at Northwest Middle School − Rhys is a dedicated student who has regularly appeared on the school's honor roll. The oldest of four boys, Rhys is also a member of the school band and plays trombone. In his spare time, he enjoys playing adventure video games. Rhys is interested in one day working as an engineer or computer programmer.

OSNABURG LOCAL

Alyson Stewart, fifth grade at East Canton Elementary − East Canton Elementary would like to recognize Alyson Stewart as a Kid of Character! Alyson is one of the kindest students you will meet! Alyson was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome when she was two years old. She has ongoing health treatments and difficulties throughout her life, but Alyson remains perpetually kind, hard-working, and empathetic to others. She is a ray of sunshine to all those around her. Thank you, Alyson, for being such a tremendous example for us all!

Abram Little, fifth grade at East Canton Elementary − East Canton Elementary would like to recognize Abram Little as a Kid of Character! Abe is a quiet leader and extremely hard-worker. Abram always takes care of things. He ensures he is the best version of himself that he can be, he helps others be their best, and he always does his best work. We appreciate Abram’s quiet dedication and kindness to others, and he makes a positive impact every day at East Canton Elementary. Way to go, Abe!!

PERRY LOCAL

Lillyana Blogna, third grade at Watson Elementary − Lillyana is a new student to Watson this year. She is kind and thoughtful, and we are so happy she found her way here. She has already made a difference.

Reece Bentley, third grade at Lohr Elementary − Reece has a heart of gold and is a friend to everyone. His hard work in the classroom and his kindness throughout the building have not gone unnoticed as he has been recognized a number of times in the building as a Lohr Leader.

PLAIN LOCAL

Averie Hughes, seventh grade at Oakwood − Averie Hughes is hardworking, kind, and involved in many activities. She strives for excellence in all that she does.

Christian Garcia, fifth grade at Glenwood − Christian is an all-around SOARing student! He can always be found with a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He is consistently ready and willing to tackle any assignment or challenge given to him. Christian exemplifies kindness, effort, selflessness, and pride each and every day in the classroom.

SANDY VALLEY LOCAL

Charlotte Downes, eighth grade at Sandy Valley Middle School − Sandy Valley is proud to nominate and celebrate a true role model for others, Charlotte Downes! Charlotte is extremely responsible, and she feels it’s important to make good choices to set an example. She shines academically by taking several advanced classes and has high expectations. Charlotte recently earned a scholarship from the Ohio State Beekeepers Association to assist her in her scientific studies of beekeeping. She serves as president of the Middle School Student Council, and participates in Science Club, FFA, 4-H, and her church youth group. She aspires to become an aerospace engineer and study at Ohio State. Keep doing great things, Charlotte!

Gleason Pfeffer, eighth grade at Sandy Valley Middle School − “People deserve to hear nice things,” is a core belief held by Gleason Pfeffer at Sandy Valley Middle School. While always demonstrating outstanding character, he also focuses on his academics and is a leader in the classroom. Gleason serves as treasurer for the Middle School Student Council, plays soccer for Valley United, and serves as patrol leader for his Boy Scout Troop. His favorite subject is Social Studies, and he hopes to become a financial manager. Gleason is a true Kid of Character, and we wish him continued success with his goals!

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Aurieannah Lynch, seventh grade − Aurieannah is a hard worker, extremely kind, and a great role model. You can always count on her to do the right thing! She is truly a pleasure to have in class.

Austin Garcia, seventh grade − Austin is kind and respectful to his classmates and teachers. He is a conscientious student who takes his school work very seriously. He can always make you laugh and is a great addition to our class!

TUSLAW

Liliana Himelright, seventh grade at Tuslaw Middle School − Out of school, Liliana enjoys karate, singing, and free writing. In school, she loves math! Liliana is a sweet girl who knows how to make anyone around her feel welcome. Every day, Liliana works hard to be a better student and a supportive classmate and friend, which shows she is a great example of what it means to have Blue Pride at Tuslaw!

Emerson Himelright, seventh grade at Tuslaw Middle School − Outside of school, Emerson enjoys karate, and in school, he likes STEM! He emulates the Blue Pride pillars by being a polite, kind, caring young man. He is a supportive friend and classmate who works to make Tuslaw a more positive place for all!

